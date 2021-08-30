Behind the scenes: Kim Kardashian shared new photos from the concert of her ex-husband Kanye West

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian

The network continues to discuss the bright show of 44-year-old Kanye West in Chicago, arranged in support of his new album Donda. The most unexpected moment at this concert, perhaps, was the appearance of the 40-year-old ex-wife of rapper Kim Kardashian in a wedding dress from the new Balenciaga couture collection. Last weekend, Kim shared these and other footage from the event on her Instagram.

Several pictures were taken behind the scenes of the show. In one of them, Kanye and Kim in wedding dress are waiting for their appearance on the stage, while in others the ex-spouses pose in the dressing room with their five-year-old son Saint. Kardashian showed not only her appearance in a dress, but also the epic moment of Kanye’s “self-immolation” on stage.

This concert by West as part of the new album’s promotions sparked a lot of rumors on the net. Rumor has it that Kanye staged performances with “self-immolation” and the subsequent wedding with Kim for a reason. Many fans believe that this is how the rapper hinted that he completely parted with his demons of the past and now wants to start life from scratch with the mother of his four children. This version is also confirmed by insiders.

Kanye wants Kim back. He tries again to win her heart and change himself,

– shared a source in an interview with Entertainment Tonight.

The same insiders admit that a reunion of Kim and Kanye is indeed possible. According to them, the couple is united not only by deep love for each other and many amazing memories, but also by the desire to make their four children the happiest.

She is open to this relationship and wants to see if they can solve their problems as a couple. Regardless of whether they get back together, they will still remain on good terms and raise children together,

– added a source.

Recall that the divorce of Kim and Kanye became known in February this year. The breakup was initiated by Kardashian. It was rumored that she lacked the attention from Kanye, and the problems in their marriage only exacerbated the rapper’s bipolar disorder.

