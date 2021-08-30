Binance Hires Former CEO of Blockchain Firm DigitalX | Blockchain24

Binance has hired the former CEO of Australian-listed blockchain firm DigitalX to lead its operations in Australia.

According to a press release on Sunday, Lee Travers will spearhead operations with a focus on raising Binance’s brand awareness in the country, reaching out to regulators in an attempt to allay doubts about his presence there.

“It is critical that we continue to develop our relationship with regulators while strengthening our company’s commitment to regulatory compliance and best practices,” Travers said.

Travers also said that it is important to advocate for a suitable ecosystem for targeted regulation.

“We have a responsibility to participate in helping shape the growth of our industry, and that means prioritizing engagement and dialogue with policymakers and regulators.”







Australia’s regulatory landscape is just beginning to take shape, albeit slowly, as the country’s leading industry body, Blockchain Australia, put it. Earlier this month, Binance extended restrictions on domestic derivatives trading after intense scrutiny from regulators around the world. Prior to his tenure at DigitalX, Travers carved a career path in blockchain at Blockchain Australia, where he served for five years, first as vice chairman and then as finance chairman and also treasurer, according to his LinkedIn page.

Travers also has over seven years of experience as an investment advisor at Perth, an Australian financial services firm Euroz Securities Ltd. Binance Australia is registered with AUSTRAC, one of the country’s main financial law enforcement agencies, and launched its fiat-to-crypto exchange platform in the country last year.