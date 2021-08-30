Bitcoin (BTC) has surrendered to the bears. Price $ 42,400

Last week, the bitcoin rate slightly decreased: it started the week at $ 49,239 and ended at $ 48,808

In the short term, Bitcoin has broken its upward support line and is likely to continue moving down towards the immediate support area at $ 42,400.

Bitcoin faced strong resistance

BTC has gone through another boring week. The first cryptocurrency moved in a range limited by the $ 46,250 and $ 50,500 levels. The weekly chart also shows a mixed picture.

The price has broken the long-term upward support line and is ready to test it as resistance – this is a bearish signal. Moreover, this line coincides with the resistance of the super trend. The price rallied on low volume compared to volumes during the May crash.

However, the MACD is giving a bullish reversal signal and is rising. RSI settled above 50.

Thus, to understand where Bitcoin is heading, one has to look at shorter time frames.

Read also: BTC on-chain analysis: previously dormant coins continue to move

BTC / USD. Source TradingView

Decisive level

As with the weekly timeframe, the daily chart does not provide a clear picture to help determine the direction of the trend.

BTC is still trading below the important resistance of $ 51,200. It is formed by the horizontal resistance area and the 0.618 Fibonacci retracement.

In addition, the RSI and MACD form a powerful bearish divergence. The price has declined, but not enough relative to the scale of the divergence. However, potential hidden bullish divergence is also developing on the RSI chart.

Volume also declined steadily during the rally, indicating a weak upside movement.

The technical picture does not provide a clear answer to the question of where Bitcoin will go, but the trend cannot be considered bullish as long as BTC is trading below $ 51,200. For this, the price will have to overcome the recently broken rising resistance line.

The immediate support area is at $ 42,400. This area coincides with the 0.382 Fibonacci retracement, as well as the horizontal support and the supertrend support line.









BTC / USD. Source TradingView

Further dynamics

The six-hour chart shows that BTC is likely to continue its decline.

Initially, BTC tested the mentioned area as support, but failed to gain a foothold above it.

As in the daily chart, RSI and MACD are in neutral position. However, further decline towards $ 42,400 could turn them in a bearish direction.

BTC / USD. Source TradingView

Counting long-term waves is difficult because both bullish (orange) and bearish (black) scenarios are possible.

However, in any case, the counting of the waves indicates a decline in the short term. BTC is in the fourth wave of bullish impulse, so the principle of alternation indicates a fall. However, growth will then resume.

On the other hand, if the ABC corrective structure completes, BTC will continue to move towards new lows. In any case, Bitcoin will decline in the near future.

BTC / USD. Source TradingView

Here you can read the latest technical analysis for Bitcoin (BTC).

Disclaimer

All information contained on our website is published in good faith and objectivity, and for informational purposes only. The reader is solely responsible for any actions he takes based on the information received on our website.