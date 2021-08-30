Bitcoin Holds Stable Near $ 46,000 Expecting A Push Up

Over the weekend, Bitcoin modestly consolidated in a tight range, failing to reach the psychological $ 50,000 mark, which it tested at the beginning of the week. Today, the quotes of the main digital currency are declining, trying to grasp the 20-day moving average, which acts as a support in the area of ​​$ 47,500.

At the moment, the main task of BTC is to stay above this area, as its loss will worsen the short-term technical picture and open the way to the 200-day moving average located at around $ 46K.

The market reacted rather coolly to the news that following El Salvador, Cuba legalized cryptocurrencies. The local Central Bank has officially authorized the use of cryptocurrencies to pay for goods and services on the island. Moreover, the resolution will come into force in mid-September.









In general, the situation in the digital asset market is now quite stable. Bitcoin does not have enough momentum to break through the level of 50 thousand dollars, but the cryptocurrency is in no hurry to fall, and attracts buyers on drawdowns. It is likely that BTC will spend some time in consolidation mode before deciding on a further movement vector, unless, of course, new shocks occur in the market.

From a technical point of view, a breakdown of 50k is not excluded, but the quotes may have to drop below current levels and reach the 44-45k zone before the coin receives fresh bullish momentum, which will be enough to successfully pass the key barrier.

Chen Limin,

Chief Financial Officer and Head of Trading Department,

ICB Fund