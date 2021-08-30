Blake Lively showed her legs in a very short outfit

30-year-old American actress Blake Lively attended the CinemaCon festival, namely the presentation of the film A Simple Favor, in which she co-starred with actress Anna Kendrick. To go out, the star chose a dark blue blazer from Sonia Rykiel, wearing a white shirt under it and complementing her image with a bow tie, as well as painted pumps with heels.

Blake Lively often prefers nude and light pink makeup tones, this time was no exception. The actress removed some of the strands back, the rest – dismissed.

Lively appeared on the stage of the festival together with her colleague – Anna Kendrick.

Blake Lively Photo: Getty

Photo: Getty

CinemaCon – this is Official convention of the United States Cinematographers’ Association. It is the industry’s foremost show of film production and technological advancements.

