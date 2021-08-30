Cardano (ADA) Goes Record Awaiting Testnet Update

Сardano (ADA) moves along the short-term resistance line, as soon as the price breaks above, the bullish trend will quickly gain strength

ADA at all-time highs

The ADA rate formed a local minimum on July 20 in the area of ​​$ 1.02. Since then, the coin has grown steadily. The current all-time high was set on August 23 at $ 2.97.

Initially, the token formed a bullish divergence, which led to a decrease in the price. However, then a hidden bullish divergence has matured – a powerful signal for the continuation of the trend. In addition, the MACD is turned upward and continues to rise.

READ ALSO: Cardano (ADA) Now A Favorite Of Wall Street Investors

ADA is now trying to set a new record. This week the project will begin a test drive of the ERC-20 converter on a test network, which may give a new impetus to the price increase.

The next resistance is at $ 3.34. It coincides with the 1.61 Fibonacci retracement from the last fall.

TradingView Chart

Further dynamics

Cryptocurrency trader @CryptoCapo_ published the ADA chart, noting that the token faced short-term resistance at $ 2.65. It needs to be pierced in order to move on.

Since then, the price has overcome the specified level. Now she serves as a support. However, the ADA token has been moving along a downward resistance line since it peaked. The trend is considered bullish as long as the ADA is trading above the $ 2.55 support.









In addition, the MACD is turning up and the RSI is above 50 – both indicators indicate a short-term bullish trend.

TradingView Chart

Counting Waves

The wave count suggests that the ADA is in the fifth wave of bullish momentum that began in March 2020.

The most likely top for further growth is in the $ 3.39- $ 3.51 range. Here is the 1.61 Fibonacci retracement.

TradingView Chart

Here you can read the latest technical analysis of BeInCrypto for Bitcoin (BTC).

Disclaimer

All information contained on our website is published in good faith and objectivity, and for informational purposes only. The reader is solely responsible for any actions he takes based on the information received on our website.