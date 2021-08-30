Cardano Rises 10% By Investing.com



Cryptocurrency Cardano has grown by 10%



Investing.com – It was trading at $ 2.848407 at 17:24 (14:24 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Friday, up 10.47% on the day. This was the sharpest daily rise in cryptocurrency since August 27.

This rise pushed Cardano’s market cap to $ 90.573749B, 4.39% of the market cap of all cryptocurrencies. Earlier, at its peak, Cardano’s capitalization was $ 94.116713B.

In the past 24 hours, Cardano has traded in a range of $ 2.499203 to $ 2.848407.

Over the past seven days, Cardano has seen a rise in value, as it gained 22.5%. The volume of Cardano in the last 24 hours was $ 6.973342B or 6.54% of the total volume of cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $ 2.3870 to $ 2.9701 in the past seven days.

Currently, Cardano’s price is still below 4.10% of its $ 2.97 peak, which was reached on August 23rd.

Meanwhile, other cryptocurrencies

The cryptocurrency was trading at $ 47,898.3 on the Investing.com Index, up 2.18% on the day.

trading at $ 3,223.05 on the Investing.com Index, a gain of 3.28%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was previously $ 898.198985B or 43.57% of the total market cap of all cryptocurrencies, while Ethereum’s market cap was $ 377.400900B or 18.31% of the total cryptocurrency market.







