Crypto investors now prefer Cardano and other altcoins

Source: TradingView

Cardano has doubled this month to become the third largest digital asset. Binance Coin is also on the rise. The Avalanche token jumped three times in August. Meanwhile, prices for digital art with stones and laser eyes and cartoons of cute animals are skyrocketing, sometimes quadrupling in just a few days.

There is no consensus among analysts and investors as to the reasons for this excitement. Some believe speculators are shifting from mainstream cryptocurrencies to newer, more attractive tokens, as is often the case after a strong rally. For others, the world is awash with cash and ultra-low rates, forcing investors to look for better assets.

“There is no doubt that cryptocurrency is causing a lot of excitement,” said Yoni Assia, founder and director of the eToro online exchange. – This is evidenced by the indicators in the industry, both the total volume and the growth of companies. “

He also added that “the market is gripping with enthusiasm.”

Assia calls this a “landmark buying moment” given the low interest rates around the world, as well as the massive fiscal stimulus that helped many people get paid during the pandemic.

Some of the money was spent on cryptocurrencies and related assets, such as shares in mining companies. According to a survey conducted by the Harris Poll for Yahoo Finance of more than 1,000 American adults, about 15% of Americans who received the first two welfare checks invested some or all of the money, and about half of this group invested in cryptocurrencies.

Cryptocurrencies are trending again

At the same time, inflation began to rise as the economy recovered, reinforcing claims by some crypto enthusiasts about impending hyperinflation. Putting it all together, Assia said it would “push many people to seek different types of investment.”

A recent poll by eToro showed that about a quarter of 6,000 investors requested information about their own cryptocurrency, and that number rose to nearly 50% among the younger group. The company also found that the average investor intends to increase the volume of cryptocurrency resources in the coming months, and that there is “significant” interest in altcoins – alternatives to bitcoin and ether.

Meanwhile, according to App Annie, a mobile data and analytics provider, downloads of cryptocurrency trading apps – Coinbase Global Inc. Ranked 11th among financial apps in iPhone downloads. In August last year, she averaged 23rd in her category. Digital exchanges Kraken, Voyager and Crypto.com have also moved up to higher positions.









“With so much money around, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that there are people who spend huge amounts of money on digital images of stones and an endless variety of other digital assets that can be easily created,” said Michael O’Rourke, chief market analyst at JonesTrading.

The space is dominated by young people, he said, and all they know is that the Federal Reserve has almost always had a stimulus policy. It’s no surprise that against this backdrop, many people prefer the crypto space, especially given that the government is at an impasse.

A new way of hedging

Assets under management, including investments in digital assets, have grown more than 57% since July to roughly $ 55 billion. According to CryptoCompare, average daily cumulative trading volumes have increased more than 46% to $ 544 million, the highest gain since May on a monthly basis. expression.

Altcoins such as Cardano, Avalanche and the Dogecoin meme coin are very popular. That being said, an index that tracks some of the largest protocols and apps for decentralized finance – the Bloomberg Galaxy DeFi Index – has risen roughly 45% since early July.

“Lately, there has been quite a positive sentiment in the crypto community in general: NFTs are helping the recovery, and the May crash is becoming history,” said Sam Bankman-Fried, CEO of FTX.

In addition, there are blockchains looking to compete with Ethereum. According to Avi Felman, portfolio manager at BlockTower Capital, now following the recent upgrade of the Ethereum network, speculators are interested in competing blockchains and their tokens.

At the same time, US stock markets seem to be breaking new records every day. There is also insanity around stock memes. Jason Urban, co-head of Galaxy Digital Trading, stated that when the market is so risk-averse, cryptocurrencies only benefit.

Over the four years ended in 2019, there has generally been a weak correlation between Bitcoin and the S&P 500 Index’s daily returns, according to Wei Liang of DBS Singapore. However, since last year, the situation has changed. Amid the pandemic, Bitcoin and US stocks fell and rebounded at the same time.

“Recently, people are worried about inflation, worried about the growth of the money supply. Because of this, people have always claimed that they are buying shares to hedge against inflation, ”said Urban.

Now, he added, this also applies to cryptocurrency.

