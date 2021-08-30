Cryptocurrencies are worth $ 2 trillion, Ethereum has been hardforked, Alibaba has entered the NFT market, Ripple has yet to beat the SEC

Bloomchain has prepared a review of the cryptocurrency market for August.

SUMMARY

The cryptocurrency market grew 1.5 times and reached $ 2 trillion. Cardano and Solana doubled in price; they hit the third and tenth lines of the token rating in terms of capitalization.

The London update took place on the Ethereum network. ETH is growing in line with the market, overtaking bitcoin by 10 p.p.

The amount of funds blocked in DeFi has grown for both Ethereum-based projects and Binance Smart Chain-based projects by a third. The largest hacker attack on the PolyNetwork protocol in the amount of $ 600 million ended in a refund.

Alibaba has launched an NFT marketplace amid growing trading volume in non-fungible tokens, and FTX is about to do so. The trading volume of the OpenSea NFT platform has grown sixfold compared to July.

The SEC continues to receive applications for crypto ETFs. This time, community members are testing an alternative version, without direct investment in cryptocurrency.

Market dynamics

Over the month (07.24-24.08), cryptocurrency capitalization increased by 1.5 times and amounted to more than $ 2 trillion, according to CoinMarketCap. The main cryptocurrency is up 42%, while Ethereum is up 52%. Ethereum trading volume exceeded Bitcoin trading volume for the first time in the second quarter on the Coinbase site, as reported by the exchange itself. The Cardano token doubled in a month and closed the top 3 cryptocurrencies in terms of capitalization, and the Solana token – 2.3 times and hit the top 10.

Cryptocurrency market capitalization. Source: TradingView

In August, another update took place on the Ethereum network as part of the zero phase of the transition to ETH 2.0. With the London update, network fees have become fixed. In addition, it is now possible to burn part of the fees received by miners and change the size of the mined block.

Data source: Etherscan

Decentralized finance

In August, the volumes of funds blocked on the DeFi market based on the Ethereum and Binance Smart Chain platforms grew by a third each and amounted to $ 86 and $ 28 billion.

The amount of Ethereum-based funds blocked in DeFi. Source: Defipulse

DeFi Locked Funds Based on Binance Smart Chain. Source: Defistation

Over the past month, the largest hack of the PolyNetwork Internet protocol took place on the decentralized finance market. The attacker stole about $ 600 million. Due to an error in the process of withdrawing funds, the hacker’s addresses were disclosed. Towards the end of the month, he returned the stolen funds back.









Uniswap was the first DeFi project to generate $ 1 billion in commissions for liquidity providers. This took almost three years of the project’s existence. By comparison, bitcoin has accumulated $ 2.2 billion in fees since 2009. Uniswap will also enter a new ETF from Galaxy Digital with a 40% share. According to the plan, it will be an index fund based on DeFi projects.

Shares of decentralized exchanges in the total trading volume. Source: The Block

NFT

The market for non-fungible tokens is gaining momentum. Marketplaces deserve special attention in August. The trading volume of one of them, OpenSea, grew almost 6 times in incomplete August compared to July and amounted to $ 1.65 billion, according to The Block.

Trading volume on NFT marketplaces. Source: The Block

Also this month, Alibaba launched an NFT marketplace, and the first tokens are already available on the platform. Another company, cryptocurrency exchange FTX with investments from Coinbase, plans to do the same amid growing trading volumes of non-fungible tokens. The marketplace will have a specification, the target audience will be sports companies and entertainment organizations.

NFT trading volume. Source: The Block

The Tron project, whose token is ranked 26th in the CoinMerketCap rating by capitalization as of August 25, will build an NFT ecosystem in conjunction with DeFine. In addition to trading in non-fungible tokens, it is planned to introduce social user profiles with a rating into the ecosystem.

Regulation

The Chinese authorities will continue to put pressure on members of the crypto community, including traders. At the same time, the Korean regulator plans to close 11 cryptocurrency exchanges on suspicion of fraudulent activity, according to The Korea Herald.

In the current version of the US crypto taxation bill, miners and decentralized exchanges are not accountable entities. This may change as senators have the opportunity to propose revisions at this stage of the work.

Litigation between Ripple and the SEC is ongoing. The cryptocurrency company brought in Binance to prove the sale of XRP tokens outside of the US. To do this, Ripple requested documents related to the case from the cryptocurrency exchange. XRP rate has risen by 75% in a month.

XRP token price. Source: CoinMarketCap

In the meantime, the SEC has already received 21 applications for the creation of a crypto ETF. In addition to the classic version, community members ask for approval to create an alternative version. It does not imply direct investments in cryptocurrency, but is based on derivatives.