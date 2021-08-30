DeFi Protocol for Polkadot Parallel Finance Raises $ 21M in Series A | Blockchain24

Parallel Finance, a Polkadot-based decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol that offers lending and staking services, raised $ 21 million in a Series A funding round.

Polychain Capital led the round, which also featured Lightspeed Venture Partners, Slow Ventures, Alameda Research, Blockchain Capital, CMT Digital, Blockchange Ventures and others. According to the founder of Parallel Finance Yubo RouenIt was a round of equity capital and the project is aiming for a valuation of $ 150 million. In June, the project raised $ 2 million, bringing the total funding to date to $ 23 million.

Parallel Finance was launched just five months ago and is currently being tested on the Polkadot and Kusama networks. The protocol offers two key services: leverage placement and liquidity mining. Leveraged staking allows users to borrow against their assets to increase their profitability, while liquidity mining allows users to stake their Polkadot (DOT) tokens to receive their own tokens Parallel (PARA)… You can read more about the protocol in a separate article.









Parallel plans to launch the core network in the fourth quarter of this year, Rouen said. To this end, he said, the project plans to expand its current 20-person team, mostly by hiring engineers.

Parallel currently has 3,000 users, Rouen said, and the protocol plans to connect 10,000 users within six months and over 50,000 users within a year.

As for the product roadmap, Parallel is also considering participating in the Polkadot and Kusama crowd auctions.

“To run parachain on the Polkadot mainnet, projects need to get crowdsourced. At the moment, the Polkadot network has only 100 slots for parachains, that is, only 100 projects can work on the main network, protecting the slot for a certain time, and crowdsud is the only way to connect new parachains to the Polkadot network, ”Ruan said.

Looking ahead, Parallel also plans to raise additional funds, Rouen said.