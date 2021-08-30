Developers fixed the bug that led to the Ethereum fork

However, not all users are safe.

Last week, the main Ethereum network split into two chains.

The problem occurred in one of the Ethereum protocol clients – Geth version 1.10.7 and earlier. These versions contained a bug that attackers exploited to create the second chain. This could lead to a “double spend” attack, where the user formally spent the cryptocurrency, but the transaction is recorded on an alternate chain.

The Ethereum protocol is designed so that in the event of a split, it trusts the longest of the chains. Considering that 73% of the nodes were not affected by the error, the network continued to function correctly. In addition, at the time of the exploit, most ETH miners were already using the update.

The issue was fixed in v1.10.8, which was released on August 24th. The developers asked all users to update to the latest version.

Geth update announcement. Source: Geth Ethereum.

However, some users may still lose assets due to the bug. There are currently 2875 synchronized nodes out of 3988 using Geth. Of these, only 64% have been updated to the new version.









Distribution of nodes according to Geth versions. Source: Ethernodes.org

The mining pools BTC.com and Flexpol, as well as the Binance crypto exchange, continued to use older versions of Geth for a while. But after the customer team contacted them and warned them of a serious issue, they updated.

