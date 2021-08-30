El Salvador’s authorities face criticism ahead of bitcoin legalization

Local residents believe that the government’s decision could lead to disastrous consequences for the country.

In El Salvador, there has been an increase in citizens negatively disposed towards the legalization of bitcoin. Writes about this The Guardian.

Not all citizens of the country support the initiative of the local government to legalize bitcoin. Recall that the cryptocurrency will receive the status of the official financial instrument of El Salvador on September 7, 2021.

Local citizens believe that the legalization of bitcoin can negatively affect the development of the country. In particular, the residents of El Salvador are worried about the possible increase in corruption amid the spread of cryptocurrencies.

Procession of residents of El Salvador against the legalization of bitcoin in the country. Source: AFP







We will remind, earlier the head of El Salvador Nayib Bukele, who was the author of the initiative to legalize bitcoin, appealed to the citizens of the country with an explanation of the potential of his solution. The President noted that BTC will not be the only financial instrument. In parallel, the citizens of El Salvador, if desired, will be able to conduct transactions with another national currency – US dollars. At the same time, he drew attention to the fact that working with bitcoin will be much more profitable.

At the moment, El Salvador is actively preparing for the legalization of cryptocurrency. For this, crypto ATMs and bank branches are being installed in the country, in which local citizens, among other things, will be advised on the possibilities of conducting operations with bitcoin.

Earlier, analysts at Bank of America came to the conclusion that the legalization of cryptocurrencies could have a positive effect on the country’s economy.

We will remind, recently, information appeared on the network that the Cuban authorities want to allow settlements in cryptocurrency in the country.