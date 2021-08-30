Ethereum fees jump 154% | Blockchain24

After a large number of Geth nodes failed to refresh, Ethereum fees have surged since August 21, jumping from $ 11 per transaction to today’s 0.0088 Ether per transaction ($ 27.98).

Ethereum transaction fees skyrocket

Ethereum is the second largest crypto asset in terms of cryptocurrency market capitalization, with a market cap of $ 375 billion, or 17.4% of the $ 2.16 trillion crypto economy. ETH is up 34.3% in the past month but has lost 2.1% in the past two weeks. On August 27, Bitcoin.com News reported on Ethereum update issues that resulted in a chain split. When the news died down, the discussion on the Ethereum gas price hike replaced the discussion.

Ether fees have skyrocketed since August 21, climbing 154.36% to today’s average transaction value of $ 27.98 per transaction. The cost of interacting with smart contracts and Web3 platforms is even worse, as people report that the fees for Uniswap or decentralized exchange (dex) range from $ 300 to even more than $ 1000 per interaction. The fees for using non-fungible tokens (NFTs) for places like Opensea are also significantly higher than usual.

Ethereum 2.0 Hopes, Ethereum Killers, Gas Reducers & Compatible Chains

It is hoped that Ethereum 2.0 will solve the problem with transaction fees and stabilize fees to be more uniform. However, as Ethereum developers prepare for the transition, Ethereum's rivals, also known as the " ETH killers, " are steadily catching up with the second largest crypto asset.









Ethereum faces growing competition from blockchains such as Binance Smart Chain, Cardano, Solana, Polkadot, Terra, Avalanche, Tron, Cosmos, and EOS. They all target and promise to provide much lower transaction fees for sending funds or interacting with decentralized finance (defi) applications.

Ethereum 2.0 updates, though, are something these networks might be wary of as many Ethereum proponents believe it will solve payment problems. Two specific projects aimed at lowering ether gas charges include Optimism and Arbitrum. The two projects use what is called “optimistic pooling” and the Ethereum community hopes they will make progress in lowering Ethereum gas costs. In addition, there are other projects aimed at reducing the cost of ether gas through projects such as fuel.sh, aztec.network, starkware.co, loopring.org, zksync.io and hermez.io.

Ethereum faces significant competition from a number of other blockchains. This photo, created by Coin98 Analytics, shows decentralized exchange (dex) projects on Polygon, Heco and Solana.

Also, people are already using projects like Polygon (MATIC) and Hecofi to use Ethereum in a cheaper way. The Ethereum community understands that the full release of ETH 2.0 will not be 100% complete until at least 2022. Until then, the demand for so-called “ETH killers” and alternative gas solutions is likely to continue to grow. $ 27.98 or 0.0088 Ether per transaction is not very attractive for people looking to transact Ether, buy and sell NFTs, and interact with Web3 and defi platforms.