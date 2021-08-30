Ethereum supply decreases by more than $ 400 million COINLIFE.COM

The introduction of the EIP-1559 protocol into the operation of the Ethereum blockchain has led to a change in the distribution of digital assets.

After the EIP-1559 protocol was introduced into the operation of the Ethereum blockchain on August 5 as a result of the London fork, the supply of these digital assets decreased by more than $ 400 million – it was the amount that was withdrawn from circulation and de facto ceased to exist ( sent to “zero addresses”) digital assets that would have previously been listed to ETH miners.

Due to the implemented protocol, the volume of supply is reduced by about 200 ETH on average every hour, which at the current exchange rate is equivalent to about 643 thousand dollars.









The largest decrease in the number of ETH per day occurred on August 27, when 11,176 thousand ETH (about 35.8 million in dollar terms) were sent to “zero addresses”. ETH transaction fees were also high that day, averaging $ 38.3. While this is considered a coincidence, a decrease in supply volume may not necessarily lead to a decrease in transaction fees.

Indeed, the implementation of EIP-1559 was a step towards Ethereum 2.0 with a fundamentally different, noticeably lower level of fees and speed transactions. However, Ethereum 2.0 is still a matter of the future: either the end of this year, or the beginning of next year. Ethereum 2.0 will focus on the development of a Proof-of-Stake transaction confirmation protocol.

Over the past seven days, Ethereum has risen 1.9%, hitting the $ 3.2K level earlier this week. To Ethereum is growing interest from institutional investors. Ethereum-focused financial products currently have $ 13.8 billion in corporate funds worldwide.