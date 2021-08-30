Former DigitalX CEO Appointed CEO of Binance Australia

Former CEO of the world’s first public blockchain firm DigitalX, Lay Travers, has taken over the Australian arm of Bitcoin exchange Binance.

#Binance Australia today announced the appointment of Leigh Travers, former DigitalX CEO and Director, as Chief Executive Officer.https: //t.co/x88hshDJ4R – Binance (@binance) August 30, 2021

Travers worked at DigitalX for seven years. He also served on the Board of Directors of Blockchain Australia for five years.

The new CEO of Binance Australia highlighted building relationships of the trading platform with the country’s regulators and developing the company’s brand among the priorities in the work.









“As market leaders in digital assets, we are responsible for the growth of our industry, which implies a priority in engaging with policymakers and regulators,” Travers said.

Binance Australia launched in July 2020. The previous head of the bitcoin exchange, Jeff Yu, left the company in April 2021.

Recall that in August, the CEO of the American division of Binance, Brian Brooks, abruptly left the post three months after his appointment. The media wrote about his conflict with Changpeng Zhao. Brooks’ position has been temporarily taken over by Binance.US CFO Joshua Sroge.

At the end of August, the ex-head of regulation SGX Richard Teng is the CEO of Binance Singapore. On the same day, journalist Colin Wu, citing “many sources”, spoke about the plans of the bitcoin exchange to raise funds from government funds in Singapore with an estimate of $ 200 billion.

Subscribe to ForkLog news on Telegram: ForkLog Feed – the entire news feed, ForkLog – the most important news, infographics and opinions.

Found a mistake in the text? Select it and press CTRL + ENTER