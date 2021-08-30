Gnosis token immediately went up by 42% :: RBC.Crypto

Altcoin price skyrockets after listing on one of the largest crypto exchanges Binance

On the morning of August 30, the Gnosis token rate instantly rose by 42%, to $ 418. The cryptocurrency is currently trading at $ 355. A sharp rise in quotations occurred after the opening of altcoin trading on the Binance crypto exchange, which took place at 9:00 Moscow time.

The asset is available in trading pairs with Bitcoin, Binance Coin, as well as BUSD and USDT stablecoins. Funding for Gnosis will open tomorrow at 9:00 am Moscow time.









Gnosis includes a variety of products including Gnosis Safe, Gnosis Protocol, and GnosisDAO, allowing users to create, trade, and store digital assets on Ethereum.

Altcoin prices often skyrocket after being listed on Binance. For example, last week after the opening of trading on the platform, the WAX ​​token has risen in price by 238%. And on August 19, the price of the MBOX coin showed an increase of 205%.

