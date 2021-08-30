Halves: Kanye West claims she and Kim Kardashian are back together

Неужели певец перепутал шоу с реальной жизнью?

Kanye West tells his friends from the music industry that he is meeting with his almost ex-wife again, but, alas, no one believes him.

The couple rekindled their interest after paparazzi filmed them holding hands after the third presentation of West’s new album, “Donda”. Then on stage, Kanye was shown a bride in a dress from Balenciaga, which turned out to be his ex. However, the performance that went beyond the stadium is described by music industry insiders as just a pretense aimed at attracting attention to the new West collection, which comes out simultaneously with the new album of Drake, Kanye’s implacable enemy.

So, the ex-husband of Kim Kardashian has already gone down to what he published, and then deleted the screenshot with the real address of the “enemy” in Toronto.

“Kanye has told other rappers that he and Kim are back together, but everyone knows this is a lie. The truth is, Kanye wants to surpass Drake in sales, which is why he does such big shows in the hopes of getting all the press attention. As for his relationship with Kim, months after they filed for divorce, they did not even communicate, but began talking to each other a little earlier this summer for the sake of the children. Kim is a sweet person, and while they are not together, she continues to support Kanye in his work and creativity. She wants to build a good relationship with him for the sake of common children, ”- said the insider.

Despite the fact that Kim and Kanye do not plan to repeat their wedding vows in real life, their joint performance at the stadium during the third presentation of “Donda” convinced many of their seriousness. Prior to that, Kim, along with the children, twice attended the shows dedicated to the release of the collection.









Read also: The Jacquemus cardigan is the most controversial yet coveted trend for fall 2021

“Kanye asked Kim to be a part of the finals performance and she was happy to help him achieve what he had in mind. She will always support him as an artist. Marriages are tricky, especially those with four small children. Kim and Kanye have a genuine love for each other as well as a shared history. They are working to build friendships again and they are incredibly supportive. This is why she was in all three presentations with children. They also recently spent time together as a family, ”a second source replied to Kanye West’s innuendo. “They won’t be together again. The only thing they have in common is the love of the press. And, of course, she will help him earn money, which will go to the children. This is a beneficial union for both of them, ”a third insider said more harshly, but undoubtedly truthfully.

Since the divorce, neither Kardashian nor West have been able to find other partners. However, Kanye tried to start dating model Irina Shayk, who ended up not being too interested.

As for Kim, she noted that she will always be West’s biggest fan, and he, in turn, will forever remain a part of the family.