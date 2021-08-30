Head of Three Arrows Capital: “I am very optimistic about Dogecoin” | Blockchain24

Recently, Su Zhu, co-founder, investment and CEO of Singapore-based cryptocurrency hedge fund Three Arrows Capital, talked about what makes him optimistic about Dogecoin.

Zhu’s comments were made during the August 25 release of the “Uncommon Core” podcast. In a nutshell, according to The Daily Hodl, Zhu said his optimism stems from the enormous “brand awareness” that Dogecoin enjoys.

“I am optimistic about Dogecoin. I delved deeper into the community, dived into what is going on and what the broader thesis is for people who own DOGE, both from the point of view of ordinary people and from the point of view of investors. And I think the best way to understand DOGE is to look at Robinhood, which is kind of the most working style of investing in cryptocurrency, DOGE accounts for 60% of their cryptocurrency earnings. And crypto accounts for 40% of Robinhood’s revenues, so Robinhood is essentially a DOGE proxy, ”Zhu said.

“And I think DOGE’s brand awareness is four times that of Ethereum in many US communities. I’m not talking about smart people, but just talking about people, ”added the head of Three Arrows Capital.

He then tried to explain the attractiveness of Dogecoin to retail investors.

“I think there is something very understandable about DOGE. It’s like “dog money”, you invest your money in “dog money” … I think DOGE is really underestimated in terms of this sheer virality and the quality of memes and their organicity … It’s a coin that people can owning whole sums is a coin that can be sent to people … And also its memes are simple, as a person who drinks beer can understand it. The girl who posts selfies can understand this, and she can just put her money into it and surpass everyone, ”says Zhu.







Earlier today, one popular crypto influencer told his over 181k Twitter followers why it is important for all Dogecoin node operators to update to the latest version of Dogecoin Core (i.e. v1.14.4,) released 10 days ago.

According to the Dogecoin Core 1.14.4 release notes on GutHub, although this is a “minor release”, it is important for two reasons.

First, it “prepares the network to lower the recommended fees by reducing the default fee requirements 1000x for relaying transactions and 100x for mining.”

Second, it “increases the freedom for miner, wallet and node operators to agree on fees regardless of the defaults encoded in the Dogecoin Core software by hardening granular controls that allow operators to deviate from the built-in defaults.”

Finally, a few hours ago, a pseudonym cryptanalyst and influencer DonAlt told his over 303,000 Twitter followers what he thought about Dogecoin’s latest price action.

Bittrex DOGE is currently trading at around $ 0.2742 (as of 14:15 UTC on Aug 30), down 1.41% in the last 24 hours, but up 37.50% if take a month period.



DOGE / BTC (Binance) Monthly Price Chart from TradingView.

