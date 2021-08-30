IMF urged not to equate bitcoin with national currencies

Cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin come with significant risks. Making them equivalent to the national currency is impractical, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on its Twitter page.

The IMF also recalled that it has already stated its position on cryptocurrencies in its official blog. In particular, it states that in most cases the risks and costs outweigh the potential benefits of legalizing cryptocurrencies.









In addition, there is a high volatility of cryptocurrencies. As an example, the IMF cites bitcoin, which in April 2021 reached the $ 65 thousand mark, and two months later its value dropped by half.

Crypto assets are unlikely to gain popularity in countries with stable inflation, exchange rates and reliable financial institutions, the IMF concludes.

Thus, the IMF reacted to the message of the Cuban government on the recognition of cryptocurrencies as an official means of payment at the end of August 2021. In June, the El Salvadorian authorities were the first in the world to allow bitcoin to be used as a legal tender in the country. Countries’ central banks are increasingly recognizing crypto assets and are beginning to regulate their market.

