Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt reunite in a scene for charity

Former spouses Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt reunited in a staged video for a charity event Feelin ‘A-Live to raise funds for the emergency relief organization CORE, created by actor Sean Penn.

As part of the action, the actors acted out scenes from the 1982 film “Easy Times at Ridgemont High” on the Zoom online platform.

In addition to Aniston and Pitt, Julia Roberts, Shia LaBeouf, Matthew McConaughey, Ray Liotta, Henry Golding, Jimmy Kimmel, Morgan Freeman and Sean Penn took part in the filming.

The highlight of the show was that until the premiere, none of the actors knew who would get what roles.

Pitt and Aniston collide in a scene where their characters Linda Barrett and Brad Hamilton are flirting in Brad’s fantasy.

“Hi Brad. You know, I’ve always thought you were very nice. I think you are so sexy. Will you come to me? ”Says Aniston’s Linda.









At the same time, the actress looks rather calm, and Pitt cannot contain his embarrassment and giggles. In addition, other actors are watching this scene with interest.

This is what a virtual meeting of ex-lovers looks like:

As soon as the video hit the web, fans began to discuss the “reunion” of Pitt and Aniston. Many also noticed the moment where Brad asks Jennifer how she is doing.

Attention! Attention! This is the reunion everyone has been waiting for!

Feel like Julia

Anyone who has not yet recovered from this, say “I”