Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox spent the evening playing billiards and shared a funny video online

Courteney Cox and Jennifer Aniston

The delight of the fans of the series Friends this year was short-lived: a month after it became known about the return of the popular sitcom of the 1990s and the release of a new episode on the HBO Max platform, work on the project was suspended due to the pandemic announced by the WHO coronavirus. However, changes for the better are taking place, and there is hope that soon the actors of the legendary TV show will meet again on the set. In the meantime, they meet for relaxation and communication. The show’s stars and best friends, Courteney Cox, 56, and Jennifer Aniston, 51, recently spent an evening playing billiards.



Both actresses shared on Instagram a video of their battle in which Courtney defeated Jen.

Friends should not let friends play billiards (especially when their game sucks), – Aniston commented on her defeat.

Cox really masterfully coped with the game, but at the same time noted that Jennifer’s loss pales before her charm.

Aniston and Cox have been friends for over 25 years – having played friends in the series that brought them worldwide fame, they became an example of female friendship off-screen. In early 2020, it was rumored that Courtney helped Aniston reconcile with Brad Pitt.

