Jennifer Aniston beauty secrets – UNIAN

In a recent interview, the Hollywood star spoke about simple and budget ways to maintain beauty and a great figure.

51-year-old Hollywood actress Jennifer Aniston is deservedly considered one of the most beautiful women in the world. In an interview for the British publishing house Glamor, the star gave advice for readers on skin and body care. According to the actress, you don’t need expensive procedures and luxury cosmetics to look good – just love for your body and a little effort.

Secrets of radiant skin

There are no expensive creams and branded serums in the arsenal of skin care products for the actress. The secret to beautiful young star skin is collagen peptide. Collagen strengthens nails and hair and makes skin look younger, Aniston said. Also, the actress washes her face regularly with soap and applies day cream with SPF to her face.

The secrets of slimness from a star

The actress’s weekly schedule includes meditation, boxing, yoga and cardio workouts. Regular workouts not only bring the body into shape, but also charge you with a good mood.

I do cardio for at least 20 minutes a day. Even such a short workout will be reflected in the figure. At home I have a treadmill, exercise bike and spin bike.







The star notes that it is very important to take a weekend and allow your body to rest. Jennifer listens to her body and cancels the workout if she feels sick or tired.

Favorite diet of the star

The actress is a fan of the popular “interval fasting” diet – a 16/8 diet, when you can eat only for 8 hours, and the rest of the time you can only drink water. The actress assures that such a diet does not harm health and helps the body burn calories efficiently.

Affordable cosmetics from Aniston

The actress’s cosmetic bag contains many inexpensive and high-quality products that she uses regularly. Among them are the famous Better than Sex mascara and the Estée Lauder Automatic Lip Pencil Duo in Fig.

