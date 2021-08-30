Kendall Jenner and Palestinian sisters in the TOP-5

Models.com is the leading catwalk and studio event website that publishes social media popularity ratings for the world’s most famous models. When preparing the rating, the number of subscribers to the official pages of models on Instagram, Twitter and TikTok is taken into account. (Facebook no longer counts this year.)

We present an updated rating, as of August 30, 2021. The position in the rating, as a rule, does not depend on the frequency of publications, but on the public activity of the model and the scandals around her name.

The leader of the ranking since 2014 is the top model Kendall Jenner – the daughter of the Olympic champion Caitlin (Bruce) Jenner, the half-sister of the socialites Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian, the sister of Kylie Jenner, declared by Forbes magazine the youngest billionaire in 2019. Kendall Jenner already has about 217 million subscribers (in one year she added more than 40 million). She is by far the most popular on social media among professional models. Although it has not yet caught up with the most popular of the half-sisters: Kim Kardashian has over 350 million subscribers.

In second place in the social rating of models is the American model of Dutch-Palestinian origin Gigi (Gigi) Hadid, she has more than 79 million subscribers. Her younger sister Bella Hadid, with 47 million followers, is in fourth place.

Model and actress Cara Delevingne ranks third (53 million subscribers). In fifth place is Hayley Bieber (44 million).

Russia in the “TOP-30” is represented by one model: Irina Shayk – in 15th place. Natalia Vodianova occupies only the 58th line of the rating, Anna Vyalitsyna and Natasha Poly are outside the first hundred.









Israeli woman Bar Rafaeli, who has become a mother three times in recent years, is gradually falling in the ranking – she is in 53rd place. If Israeli actress Gal Gadot had entered this rankings, she would have ranked 3rd with 64 million subscribers, but Models.com does not consider her a professional model.

The most popular models on social networks. TOP-30

1. Kendall Jenner (25 years old, USA)

2. Gigi Hadid (25 years old, USA)

3. Cara Delevingne (28 years old, UK)

4. Bella Hadid (23 years old, USA)

5. Hayley Bieber (24 years old, USA)

6. Chrissy Teigen (35 years old, USA)

7. Emily Ratzkowski (29 years old, UK)

8. Gisele Bündchen (40 years old, Brazil)

9. Tyra Banks (47 years old, USA)

10.Tini Stossel (24 years old, Argentina)

11. Miranda Kerr (37 years old, Australia)

12. Barbara Palvin (27 years old, Hungary)

13. Candice Swanepoel (32 years old, South Africa)

14. Taylor Hill (25 years old, USA)

15. Irina Shayk (35 years old, Russia)

16.Adriana Lima (39 years old, Brazil)

17. Karlie Kloss (28 years old, USA)

18. Alexis Ren (24 years old, USA)

19. Ashley Graham (33 years old, USA)

20. Rosie Huntington-Whiteley (33 years old, UK)

21. Alessandra Ambrosio (39 years old, Brazil)

22. Heidi Klum (47 years old, Germany)

23. Naomi Campbell (50 years old, UK)

24. Luisana Lopilato (33 years old, Argentina)

25. Winnie Harlow (26 years old, Canada)

26. Carolina Ardohine (43 years old, Argentina)

27.Sara Sampaio (29 years old, Portugal)

28. Kate Upton (28 years old, USA)

29.Doutzen Cruz (36 years old, Netherlands)

30. Josephine Skriver (27 years old, Denmark)

