Kim Kardashian appeared in front of Kanye West in a wedding dress. Reconciliation or provocation?

Kim is incredibly happy with Kanye.

















Kim Kardashian supported Kanye West in an unusual way at his concert. During the presentation of the rapper’s tenth album in Chicago, Kim appeared in a wedding dress.









On August 26th at Soldier Field, Kanye West performed his third show in support of Donda’s upcoming LP. The event was attended by such stars as DaBaby and Marilyn Manson. But what amazed viewers the most was the appearance of Kanye’s ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, on the closing song, No Child Left Behind.

The TV personality took the stage in a stunning white dress from Balenciaga, her head covered with a veil. As a source told TMZ, Kim looked incredibly happy standing next to Kanye. She was happy to support her ex-husband at an important event for him.

“They parted for several weeks, but they remained a family forever,” the source said.

Kim has always supported Kanye. Even after she filed for divorce, she regularly attends her husband’s events. So, Kardashian was spotted at two previous concerts in support of Kanye’s new album Donda. And recently, the TV star posted on her Instagram a photo of audio tracks, where all the names of the songs were designated as Donda Mix Test.

Time will tell whether this is a reconciliation between Kim and Kanye or another provocation in the framework of the record’s advertising campaign. One thing is clear – Donda had already attracted huge public attention long before the official release of the album.