Kim Kardashian was unable to pass the exam at the law college

40-year-old reality TV star Kim Kardashian was unable to pass the law college exam, despite the fact that she “studied for 10-12 hours every day for six weeks in a row.” This was announced in the teaser for the new release of the show “The Kardashian Family”.

The celebrity admitted that she does not have enough time to prepare for the retake.

Kim’s exam scored 474 out of 560 required points, and admitted that she was very nervous before the retake, because the results depend on whether she can continue her studies.

Talking to sisters Kourtney and Chloe, Kim did not hide that she was very upset. According to her, she was almost able to pass the test. But most of all, she was upset by the fact that she barely found time to prepare for it, because at the same time she was busy filming the latest issues of “The Kardashian Family”, was preparing to celebrate her 40th birthday and was engaged in her brands. According to her, she “stole” from herself the time that she could spend with the children, and now she does not know whether she needs to be trained in a new circle.









Kim’s success in jurisprudence

According to media reports, Kim has already taken her first steps in the field of human rights protection. She helped release former federal prisoner Alice Marie Johnson, who was convicted of organizing the cocaine trade for life. Kardashian took up the deal with former American President Donald Trump and his son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner. Trump first commuted Johnson’s sentence in June 2018 and then pardoned her in full in August 2020.

In March 2021, Kim told Vogue magazine that she was now halfway to her law degree and had two years of study left before she could take the bar exam and become a full-time lawyer.

Kardashian’s own father Robert was a famous lawyer and at one time even defended the notorious football player O. Jay Simpson, suspected of murdering his wife and her lover. This story has received a film adaptation.

