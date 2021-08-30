Kristen Stewart showed off her culinary skills

On the Jimmy Kimmel Show, the actress showed off several of the dishes she cooked.

Recently, Kristen Stewart attended the Jimmy Kimmel show, during which the host, speaking about classes during quarantine, recalled that Kristen is fond of cooking.

When asked by Jimmy what recipes she uses, Stewart said she cooks “intuitively.”

Kristen said that she cooked for Thanksgiving herself and made tacos as the main dish of the holiday, since her parents do not recognize the holiday turkey. “We hung out with our family for a couple of days and made tacos. Mom doesn’t like turkey for Thanksgiving, she goes against tradition in this regard, ”the actress shared. She noted that she prefers to cook dishes from scratch and does not mind tinkering with the base of the dish, be it tacos or pasta. During the show, Stewart shared several photos of her culinary creations. One of the photos showed her homemade pasta with caviar.

“It was after our protracted elections. We decided to celebrate with caviar and champagne and make ourselves a lovely day. But I drank too much champagne and overeat caviar, I couldn’t just eat it anymore. So I decided to make a paste out of the rest, ”Stewart said.







“And you made the pasta yourself?” – specified Kimmel. “Yes, with my hands, but I used the machine to cut and pull the dough,” Kristen replied. Jimmy praised her passion for cooking and said he supported the idea of ​​“cooking from scratch”.

