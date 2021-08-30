Matrixswap will be launched by CardStarter as IDO | Blockchain24

CardStarter, with its Cards platform, is a dynamic launchpad that connects early adopters and a network of key partners with projects built on the Cardano network. The Card Accelerator Program (CAP) team works individually on each project, making the right connections and using the right marketing strategies for long-term industry success.

Matrixswap, which was founded in late 2020, on the other hand, is a fully decentralized virtual perpetual exchange protocol based on AMM for trading on Cardano and Polkadot blockchains. In contrast, traditional AMM users can renew or shorten any perpetual contracts of their assets, using them up to 25 times. Matrixswap now wants to be a DeFi protocol that is completely controlled and owned by the community. The vAMM Matrixswap is also known to provide infinite on-chain liquidity. The future vAMM market forces the trader to rely heavily on accurate price data to fund the settlement of bets. Matrixswap uses Weighted Average Asset Price (TWAP) to provide such accurate price streams by pulling data from a set of oracles including the Kylin network, Charli3 and Chainlink.









The good news is that the CardStarter team is thrilled to partner with Matrixswap to launch their IDO. According to the CardStarter team, the innovation and opportunities Matrixswap brings to the industry are not only expected but very much needed, and CardStarter is proud and happy to be involved in bringing this technology to the Cardano community, says Amir Aatash, CEO. for CardStarter.

Registration for the big IDO Crypto Event, which will take place on September 7 at 8:00 AM PST / 15:00 PM UTC, will begin on September 3 at 8:00 AM PST / 15:00 PM UTC.