Megan Fox posed for the camera in the bathroom and in bed with a new boyfriend: naughty clip – Latest news

For almost a month, Megan Fox has not disappeared from the top news of the world media. The actress decided to part ways with Brian Austin Green after 10 years of marriage and started an affair with rock musician Colson Baker. The couple, in a peculiar way, confirmed the rumors about a relationship by filming a joint video for the song Bloody Valentine. The video appeared on the artist’s YouTube channel and caused a stir among fans.

Megan Fox and Coulson Baker proved that even in quarantine, you can create a spectacular clip. The video was filmed on an estate in Malibu, where, according to media reports, the couple has been living for about a month. The actress has reincarnated as the seductive and eccentric girlfriend of the rocker, who ties him up and performs the track Bloody Valentine. Megan Fox did not give up naughty scenes in bed and bathroom, which looked pretty hot.

What is known about Megan Fox’s romance

After 4 years of trying to save the marriage, Brian Austin Green and Megan Fox decided to divorce. The actor stayed in Los Angeles with three sons, but his beloved moved to Malibu. After the first rumors of a breakup, Megan got into the lenses of the paparazzi with a new boyfriend, 30-year-old musician Colson Baker. She met the new chosen one on the set of the film Midnight in the Switchgrass.

Brian Austin Green commented on the situation to reporters, who assured that Fox has friendly relations with the artist. However, insiders from the inner circle of the couple said that the friendship had long developed into an affair. Megan Fox herself refuses to comment on all the rumors, continuing to live in a luxurious estate with Colson Baker.

At the same time, Brian Austin Green, according to Western media reports, does not lose faith that everything will work out. The actor is ready to fight for his marriage and is in no hurry to sign divorce papers.