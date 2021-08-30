Musk Supports Important Update For Dogecoin From Investing.com



Investing.com – The main fan of cryptocurrencies, the founder of Tesla (NASDAQ 🙂 and SpaceX Elon Musk, posted a message again on Twitter (NYSE 🙂 to support the call to distribute the network update to as many computers as possible, writes U. Today.

A post posted 9 days ago on the GitHub blog states that the Dogecoin network is gearing up to lower fees, which have long been the subject of heated debate and controversy in the crypto community.

Now various bugs will be taken into account and fixed and network performance will be improved in several directions at once. Dogecoin developers urge all users to implement this update and thus improve the performance of the entire network.

The update for the Dogecoin network can be done over the current version 1.14 without the need to delete, reindex or re-download, after which the network can reduce fees.

This is the first step in the two-phase upgrade required to lower Dogecoin’s fees. Elon Musk reacted to this with his tweet, reminding the community of this cryptocurrency that the network needs more new nodes that will help secure it and will help reduce the commission.

– U.Today materials were used in the preparation