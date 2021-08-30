PlanB gave a forecast for bitcoin for Christmas

The analyst believes that the prospects for a positive movement are open for BTC.

The most capitalized cryptocurrency – bitcoin – started a new work week with a fall. As of 09:15 (Moscow time), the coin is trading at $ 47,875. The maximum value of BTC per day, according to the CoinMarketCap resource, is registered at $ 49,400, with a minimum at $ 47,810.

Bitcoin chart. Source: TradingView

The bitcoin hash rate continues to recover. Recall that the indicator went down in late May – early June 2021, amid regulatory pressure on the crypto industry from the Chinese authorities. The recovery of the bitcoin hash rate indicates that miners continue to connect to the cryptocurrency network.

Bitcoin hashrate. Source: blockchain.com

Against the background of the decline in the bitcoin rate and the recovery of the hash rate, the crypto community members gave forecasts for BTC.









Bitcoin predictions from members of the crypto community

PlanB analyst is confident that BTC will break through the $ 100K level by Christmas. This is indicated by the signals of his S2F forecasting model.

The prospects for further growth of the bitcoin rate are also indicated by the analysis of the behavior of the cryptocurrency over the years. Analysts on the Root Twitter channel are confident that the main driving force behind BTC is halving (halving the reward for mining cryptocurrency). The changes form a shortage of bitcoin in the market, which positively affects the value of a digital asset. According to PlanB, BTC has not yet realized the growth potential that 2020 halving has laid in it.

In the short term, many investors see the prospects for a repeated breakout of the $ 50 thousand level. Recall that the last time bitcoin managed to overcome the height on the twentieth of August. After the breakout of the level, BTC entered a correction, in which the cryptocurrency is still.

Also, members of the crypto community drew attention to the general dynamics of bitcoin. For several years, BTC has been moving in the body of a positive channel. The absence of attempts to break through its lower border indicates the prospects for further growth of bitcoin.

Meanwhile, the BTC Fear and Greed Index suggests that at the moment most investors see cryptocurrency as a promising asset for investment.

More forecasts for bitcoin are in our material.