Monday, August 30, 2021
    Sharla Hamblin

    Polychain Capital Leads $ 22M Investment Round for Parallel Finance DeFi Protocol




    The Parallel Finance decentralized financing protocol based on Polkadot has closed the $ 22 million Series A funding round. The project estimate has reached $ 150 million.

    The round was led by Polychain Capital. It also featured Lightspeed, Slow Ventures, Blockchain Capital, and Alameda Research.

    In June, the project raised $ 2 million. Parallel Finance was launched five months ago and is being tested in the Polkadot and Kusama networks. The protocol offers two key services: leverage placement and liquidity mining.

    Parallel currently has 3000 users. The project plans to expand the base several times during the year and hire new employees.

    As a reminder, in May, the Polkadot-based dTrade derivatives platform raised $ 6.4 million. Three Arrows, DeFiance, Huobi and Polychain participated in the seed round of financing.

