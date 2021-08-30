Polychain Capital Leads $ 22M Investment Round for Parallel Finance DeFi Protocol

The Parallel Finance decentralized financing protocol based on Polkadot has closed the $ 22 million Series A funding round. The project estimate has reached $ 150 million.

📢 We just raises $ 22 Million in Series A Funding ， which is leading by @polychaincap , The Largest Round In The Polkadot Ecosystem. @Polkadot @kusamanetwork https://t.co/pISV2Wa9Wy





– Parallel Finance (@ParallelFi) August 30, 2021

The round was led by Polychain Capital. It also featured Lightspeed, Slow Ventures, Blockchain Capital, and Alameda Research.

In June, the project raised $ 2 million. Parallel Finance was launched five months ago and is being tested in the Polkadot and Kusama networks. The protocol offers two key services: leverage placement and liquidity mining.

Parallel currently has 3000 users. The project plans to expand the base several times during the year and hire new employees.

As a reminder, in May, the Polkadot-based dTrade derivatives platform raised $ 6.4 million. Three Arrows, DeFiance, Huobi and Polychain participated in the seed round of financing.

