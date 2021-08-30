Pregnant Blake Lively on a walk with her daughters in New York

Blake Lively

The third pregnancy of 31-year-old Blake Lively is out of sight of the paparazzi: the actress rarely gets into the lenses of photographers, as she has reduced the number of public appearances. However, sometimes she can still be seen – for example, on the streets of New York, walking with children. Yesterday it happened, and the reporters found Blake with her daughters returning from some event.



Blake Lively with daughters James and Ines

The girls, four-year-old James and two-year-old Ines, in their pink outfits looked like Disney princesses, and in Blake it was not immediately possible to recognize a Hollywood star – the actress tried to disguise herself with a hat.

While Blake was talking with her friend, the daughters ran around her, playing with each other, which amused their mother. But they immediately obeyed her when a taxi drove up and had to go home.

That Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are expecting their third child, it became known in May. The baby is expected to be born in September. The couple have always said that they want a big family and “normal” so that the children grow up as normal as possible, given that their parents are Hollywood celebrities:

We want our children to have the same normal life as we did in childhood. We do not want to deprive them of what we had, because then we will feel like real selfish,

James Reynolds



Ines Reynolds

