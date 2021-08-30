Monday, August 30, 2021
More
    HomeNews
    Cornelius Chandler

    Latest Posts

    Pregnant Blake Lively on a walk with two children in Boston




    Star children


    26613



    Pregnant Blake Lively on a walk with two children in Boston

    Blake Lively

    While Ryan Reynolds, 42, is filming Free Guy, his pregnant wife, Blake Lively, takes care of the children. During the work of the father of the family in the new project, they all moved to Massachusetts, where the shooting is taking place. Last Friday, the paparazzi photographed the 31-year-old actress for a walk with four-year-old James and two-year-old Ines in Boston.

    Blake was spotted in town driving a two-seater carriage down the street with Ines and James in it. Lively put on a wide-brimmed hat that hid her face from the sun and the glances of passers-by.

    Blake Lively with her daughters
    Blake Lively with her daughters

    Blake Lively
    Blake Lively

    James Reynolds and Ines Reynolds
    James Reynolds and Ines Reynolds

    The star’s third pregnancy became known in early May when she attended the premiere of Pokemon: Detective Pikachu to support her husband. The yellow Retrofête dress could not hide the actress’s rounded belly.

    Reynolds’ film “Free” has been compared to “The Truman Show”. Ryan plays a bank clerk who one day finds out that the world around him is part of a video game.

    Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds
    Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds




    OlgaM Olga Maximova

    A source
    Daily mail

    Photo
    legion-media.ru

    Photo
    Gettyimages.ru



    Cornelius Chandler

    RELATED ARTICLES

    Latest Posts

    Don't Miss

    Stay in touch

    To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

    Hollywood

    Music

    Beauty

    Fashion

    Stay in touch

    To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

    Contact us