Pregnant Blake Lively on a walk with two children in Boston

Blake Lively

While Ryan Reynolds, 42, is filming Free Guy, his pregnant wife, Blake Lively, takes care of the children. During the work of the father of the family in the new project, they all moved to Massachusetts, where the shooting is taking place. Last Friday, the paparazzi photographed the 31-year-old actress for a walk with four-year-old James and two-year-old Ines in Boston.

Blake was spotted in town driving a two-seater carriage down the street with Ines and James in it. Lively put on a wide-brimmed hat that hid her face from the sun and the glances of passers-by.



Blake Lively with her daughters



Blake Lively



James Reynolds and Ines Reynolds



The star’s third pregnancy became known in early May when she attended the premiere of Pokemon: Detective Pikachu to support her husband. The yellow Retrofête dress could not hide the actress’s rounded belly.

Reynolds’ film “Free” has been compared to “The Truman Show”. Ryan plays a bank clerk who one day finds out that the world around him is part of a video game.



Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds







