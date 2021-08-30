Ripple files a petition to expose XRP assets of SEC employees

Ripple has filed a petition to force the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to disclose its internal cryptocurrency trading policies as part of an ongoing litigation with the securities regulator.

James Filan, an attorney closely following the SEC’s lawsuit against Ripple, has shared a new petition seeking to clarify whether the SEC has allowed its employees to trade XRP, which the regulator claims is an unregistered security.

Filed on August 27 on behalf of several defendants, including Ripple Labs, Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse, and Ripple executive chairman Chris Larsen, the petition asks the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York to order the SEC to provide data on its trading policies to govern digital assets.

This move aims to force the SEC to provide anonymous documents reflecting “pre-trading decisions” not only for XRP, but also for Bitcoin (BTC) and Ether (ETH). “Defendants are also requesting certificates regarding XRP holdings of SEC employees – again, either with editing of personal information, or in aggregate form, ”the statement said.

The defendants stressed that their previous attempts to obtain information from the SEC have not yet been successful. "We met and consulted with the Securities and Exchange Commission on this issue on July 8, July 15, August 18 and 25, but to no avail," the statement said.









Filan said the court gave the SEC a deadline of September 3 to respond to the latest motion. The lawyer added that the order was “text only,” which means there was no separate written order.

Ripple’s latest legal effort comes as the community awaits an upcoming virtual meeting with the SEC to discuss the firm’s pending proposal to force the regulator to provide a package of documents that the defendants believe are relevant to their protection of “fair notice.” Judge Sarah Netburn of the US District Court for the Southern District of New York has made an online appointment for August 31st.

As previously reported, the SEC initiated a major legal action against Ripple in December 2020, claiming XRP was a $ 1.3 billion offer in unregistered securities. Judge Netburn ruled in favor of Ripple Labs last month, authorizing the removal from office of the former SEC Chief Financial Officer William Hinman The SEC chief executive is best known for his 2018 speech that ether, the second largest cryptocurrency by market value, is not a security.