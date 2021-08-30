Monday, August 30, 2021
More
    HomeNews
    Cornelius Chandler

    Latest Posts

    Russian Kardashian in transparent lingerie embodied the hottest fantasies of men




    Popular Russian model Anastasia Kvitko, also known as Russian Kim Kardashian, never ceases to tease the male half of the followers on her Instagram page.

    Recently, the celebrity shared shots from a fresh seductive photo shoot, posing against the backdrop of panoramic windows and advertising a brand of erotic lingerie. So, the beauty tried on a translucent black bodysuit, and leather accessories became the “trick” of the image of the 26-year-old model: a belt, a harness and a choker around her neck with a massive silver ring.

    The star complemented the spicy outfit with delicate nude makeup and Hollywood curls, highlighting her naked breasts and massive buttocks.

    It is worth noting that Kvitko has almost 13 million followers, and in the comments under hot shots, thousands of men shower the beauty with compliments. The girl has repeatedly tried to prove that her breasts, face and buttocks are natural and she does not know any plastic surgeons, however, these attempts were unsuccessful.




    Popular articles now

    show more

    Also, the star loves to “subtract” in various applications for retouching traces of cellulite, liposuction, or even the nose, which seems to her wide. On Instagram, Nastya “sparkles” in the so-called revealing public pages, which are created so that people stop imitating non-existent beauty standards.

    Previously “Know.ua“talked about the fact that Anastasia Kvitko posed for another photo shoot in a burgundy revealing swimsuit.

    Also a celebrity, barely covering up her massive charms, she showed a new gray suit.

    And also a girl showed really spicy shots from a candid photo session.

    Subscribe to Know on Google News! Only the brightest news!

    Subscribe to


    Cornelius Chandler

    RELATED ARTICLES

    Latest Posts

    Don't Miss

    Stay in touch

    To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

    Hollywood

    Music

    Beauty

    Fashion

    Stay in touch

    To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

    Contact us