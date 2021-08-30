Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively went on an evening date in New York

Monday, August 30, 2021
    Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively with musicians in New York

    With the birth of their third child, 32-year-old Blake Lively and 42-year-old Ryan Reynolds have added family affairs. However, the spouses are trying to get out of the house together, although you can guess that they do not succeed so often: the youngest daughter of the stars, according to insiders, is about three months old. And yet the other day Ryan and Blake were able to walk together in the evening New York.

    Reynolds shared on Instagram a snapshot taken on a date with his wife. They walked along the waterfront along the west side of Manhattan, and in Hudson River Park they took pictures with Stephen Page’s musical trio.

    Wonderful night with Stephen Page’s trio – commented on the frame Ryan on the social network.

    Ryan and Blake do not publish such pictures every day. They previously told fans on social media about a similar date in early October. And the next day, the media reported that the couple became parents for the third time. Reynolds and Lively protect children from prying attention, so they have not yet announced the exact date of birth of their third daughter and her name. In addition to her, the couple are raising four-year-old James and two-year-old Ines.

