Monday, August 30, 2021
More
    HomeNews
    Cornelius Chandler

    Latest Posts

    Salma Hayek showed appetizing forms in a swimsuit




    December 30, 2018 5:49 pm

    Share this

    Copy link

    In the comments under the photo, fans of the actress once again admired her beauty.

    The charming Hollywood actress Salma Hayek often posts photos from her everyday life online. Now the star is resting in warm lands. From there, the famous beauty publishes vivid photos. So, on her Instagram page, Salma posted several pictures where she poses in a black one-piece swimsuit near the water.

    47691552_1983512121746582_6662057964783796224_n

    Salma Hayek

    Photo: instagram.com/salmahayek

    “I got to the water!” – signed the photo of Salma.

    47102908_436308063573414_3599214239367036928_n

    Salma Hayek




    Photo: instagram.com/salmahayek

    In the comments under the photo, fans of the actress once again admired her beauty and chic forms: “Goddess”, “Great photos”, “Pretty Woman”, “Very beautiful woman”, “You don’t get old.”

    Recall npopular actress Salma Hayek, who appeared in a golden dress at the Art + Film Gala, is experimenting with her appearance again. This time, the actress’s hair has turned fiery red, but most likely it’s just a wig. Now Hayek is busy filming the comedy Limited Partners, for the sake of the role in which she agreed to a change in appearance.

    Anna Ponomarenko

    Anna Ponomarenko
    Editor

    Anya follows current events in the world of show business, and also conducts exclusive interviews with stars. Has 3 years of experience in the media. Previously, she worked as a correspondent for the press service of the New Channel. Graduated from the Institute of International Relations of the NAU. By profession – analyst of consolidated information, translator. Leads a personal blog about journalism behind the scenes.

    More articles by author


    Cornelius Chandler

    RELATED ARTICLES

    Latest Posts

    Don't Miss

    Stay in touch

    To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

    Hollywood

    Music

    Beauty

    Fashion

    Stay in touch

    To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

    Contact us