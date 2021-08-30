Salma Hayek showed appetizing forms in a swimsuit

In the comments under the photo, fans of the actress once again admired her beauty.

The charming Hollywood actress Salma Hayek often posts photos from her everyday life online. Now the star is resting in warm lands. From there, the famous beauty publishes vivid photos. So, on her Instagram page, Salma posted several pictures where she poses in a black one-piece swimsuit near the water.

Salma Hayek Photo: instagram.com/salmahayek

“I got to the water!” – signed the photo of Salma.

Salma Hayek





Photo: instagram.com/salmahayek

In the comments under the photo, fans of the actress once again admired her beauty and chic forms: “Goddess”, “Great photos”, “Pretty Woman”, “Very beautiful woman”, “You don’t get old.”

