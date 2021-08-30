Selena Gomez instills confidence in COVID-19 vaccine: “It’s an honor”

On May 8, a concert dedicated to coronavirus vaccination will take place, and the singer will become its host.

Selena Gomez will host the stellar event VAX LIVE: The Concert to Reunite the World, which aims to “inspire people to vaccinate and instill confidence in the COVID-19 vaccine.”

Jennifer Lopez, Foo Fighters, singer HER, musicians Jay Balvin, Eddie Vedder, some famous YouTube bloggers (Daniel El Travieso, Kati Morton, Thembe Mahlaba) and more.

“I am honored to host VAX LIVE: The Concert to Reunite the World. This is a historic moment, we want to inspire people around the world to make the COVID-19 vaccine when it becomes available, and urge them not to be afraid. We also want to urge world leaders to share the doses of the vaccine fairly so that everyone gets it. Finally, we will bring people together in the evening with good music, which seemed impossible to all of us last year. I will be very happy to be a part of this event, ”Selena commented on the upcoming event.









Along with this, the Global Citizen channel, which will broadcast the show, is organizing a fundraiser to vaccinate health workers in poor countries.

Author: Yana Shelekhova