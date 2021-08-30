Selena Gomez showed what a modern French manicure looks like (photo)

08/30/2021, 9:00, Miscellaneous

Subscribe to Telegram channel

Subscribe to Google News

Summer is drawing to a close and a rainy autumn awaits us. A trip to a beauty salon is the best way to color up the gray everyday life and take a break from everyday duties. A woman’s mood rises when she feels confident, and a stylish manicure will help to give her confidence. Tired of the classic jacket? Selena Gomez showed what a modern French manicure looks like.









Original design

French manicure has been in fashion for 20 years now, and it is likely that this design will continue to be popular in the future. Sometimes it fades into the background, giving way to new trends in manicure, but the jacket continues to be associated with femininity and elegance. This is a safe bet for women who do not like bright shades of manicure, rhinestones and designs on the nails.

But what about those who want to experiment a little? Take an example from Selena Gomez!

Selena is a big fan of beautiful nails. The star loves bright nude, white and dark brown, almost black shades. This probably inspired her to create an unusual jacket. The singer painted the top of her nails white and then the rest black. In addition, the back of the nail, which is barely visible, was covered with red varnish!

This is what a modern French manicure looks like! It looks very stylish and is perfect for the fall.