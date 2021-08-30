Selena Gomez with her younger sister, Evan Rachel Wood, Kristen Bell and others at the premiere of Frozen 2

Selena Gomez

Yesterday, November 7, the premiere of Disney’s cartoon Frozen 2 took place in Hollywood, which was also attended by some celebrities. Selena Gomez posed on the red carpet at Dalby Theater on Wednesday night, who came along with her six-year-old sister Gracie Elliot (they have one mother but different fathers), Evan Rachel Wood, Kristen Bell, Busy Phillips and others.

For photographers, Selena and her younger sister posed in the same image: long white dresses with a pattern and a gray cape embroidered with sequins and decorated with feathers. Together they looked very touching, especially when they exchanged kisses in front of everyone.

Selena herself has a lot to do with Disney – it is to the projects in this company that she owes her popularity: her first successes brought her roles in the show “Princess Protection Program” and “Wizards of Waverly Place” …

Cartoon “Frozen 2” was a sequel to the first part, released in 2013. This time the main characters – Anna, Elsa, Christophe, his faithful deer Sven and the snowman Olaf will leave the kingdom of Arendelle and go north, where they will have many adventures and mysteries.

The cartoon will be released in Russian on November 28.



Selena Gomez with her sister Gracie Elliot





Evan Rachel Wood



Kristen Bell



Idina Menzel and Kristen Bell

Evan Ross and Ashlee Simpson

Ashlee Simpson with her daughter Jagger







