the actors who will replace Jolie and Pitt

The series will be filmed for Amazon Prime. British actress Phoebe Waller-Bridge, well known for the TV series “Fleebeg”, has already got the main role in the film. Donald Glover, a black rapper and actor, will be her co-star in the Mr. & Mrs. Smith project.

The actors themselves have now confirmed their participation in the upcoming Amazon Prime series. On Instagram, they shared a video showing Phoebe Waller-Bridge standing at the door, repeating the pose of Angelina Jolie on the action poster.

This is a dream team! Donald and Phoebe are two of the most talented actors in the world. For us and for our subscribers, the dream is to see the two of them in a creative tandem. “Mr. and Mrs. Smith” is an iconic film, we can’t wait to see how Donald and Phoebe transform into these heroes,

– noted the head of Amazon Studio Jennifer Salko.

Now all the details of the plot of the remake of “Mr. and Mrs. Smith” are not declassified. It is known that the series will be released on the streaming platform in 2022. And here the famous story is filmed by director Francesca Sloan.









“Mr. and Mrs. Smith”: Briefly about the film

The action movie “Mr. and Mrs. Smith” was released back in 2005, but has not lost its popularity since then. In the story, two assassins meet during another dangerous mission. John and Jane, hiding their real jobs, get married and begin a quiet family life in the suburbs. The idyll would continue if the main characters did not work for competing companies. Once John and Jane are tasked with destroying each other, and therefore begin a fierce struggle, first among themselves, and then with the killers.

The main roles in the film “Mr. and Mrs. Smith” were performed by:

Brad Pitt

Angelina Jolie

Vince Vaughn

Adam Brody

Kerry Washington

Michelle Monaghan et al.

And although the star cast of the film was amazing, the main actors riveted more attention. Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie began a relationship after filming Mr. & Mrs. Smith. The actor then even filed for divorce from Jennifer Aniston and settled on the Jolie estate. In April 2019, the couple officially divorced after a period of disagreement. Until now, Pitt and Jolie are negotiating the custody of 6 children, three of whom are biological.