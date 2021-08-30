The blogger showed what the daughter of Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott will look like











© Courtesy: Woman’s Day





It seems that in 20 years another one from the Jenner family will join the ranks of supermodels.

It is possible to gain popularity in Tiktok not only thanks to sparkling dances and humor. Mitchell Wiggs (Mitchell Wiggs) is known to users for his unusual talent, namely realistic transformations of celebrities using a graphics editor. A blogger can remove faces and filters from published photos of stars, change the gender in the image and age any idol.



















© Tommaso Boddi / Getty Images Entertainment / Getty Images

What the daughter of Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott will look like





This time, Wiggs decided to look into the future again and see what Stormy Webster would look like in 20 years. To do this, he combined the faces of her parents – Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott. And it seems that Kendall will have a new rival, since any supermodel can envy Stormi’s alleged external data.

Of course, cutie Webster will be very much like her star mom: she will inherit big brown eyes, nose and lips from Kylie, and the shape of her face and straight eyebrows from her father. However, some observant viewers have noticed Stormy’s striking resemblance to Jordin Woods, Kylie’s former best friend. The girls stopped communicating after Jordin’s betrayal with partner Khloe Kardashian.

Despite the realistic reincarnation and popularity of the video, and it gained 1 million views and more than 100 thousand likes, comments on it are mostly negative.

True, they do not refer to the skill and professionalism of the tiktoker, but to Kylie Jenner’s obsession with plastic surgery:

You chose the wrong Kylie “,” Stormy won’t look like that, you had to choose a photo of the real Kylie without fillers, etc., but Stormy will still be pretty “,” This is Kylie’s fake face, “commentators write.

Although such remarks sound pretty convincing, we will only be able to find out how true Stormi’s portrait turned out to be in 20 years. But for the beauty empire of Kylie Cosmetics, we can definitely be calm, it will go into good hands.

Related materials: