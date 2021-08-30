The expert expects the growth of bitcoin to $ 50 thousand in the coming weeks

MOSCOW, 30 Aug – PRIME. Bitcoin, as investors return from summer vacations in the coming weeks, may resume growth and return to the level of 50 thousand dollars, Yanis Kivkulis, a leading strategist at the investment company Exante, told RIA Novosti.

By 13.40 Moscow time, bitcoin fell in price by 1.13% – to $ 47,938, follows from the data of the Binance cryptocurrency exchange.

Bitcoin exceeded its psychological mark of 50 thousand dollars for the last time on August 23.

"Bitcoin is trading at levels that are quite high in the historical context. Despite the fact that Bitcoin is extremely volatile, at the current stage, stability would be a huge plus for the asset and the market as a whole. In the case of a positive scenario, Bitcoin will catch on levels of about 50 thousand dollars as investors return from summer vacations, this may happen in the coming weeks, "- says the expert.









He pointed out that the bitcoin dominance index (the share of bitcoin in the total capitalization of the entire cryptocurrency market) is at a rather low level of 43.6%, which indicates that there is still wide demand in the altcoin market.

“The summer is coming to an end, trading terminals will soon begin to work at full capacity, and the consequences of the coronavirus are just beginning to be reflected in the global economy. In these conditions, market participants will look for hints of stability in various assets. At the same time, bitcoin, although it has never been a stable asset, is In the long term, it continues to demonstrate steady growth. And the dynamics in the bitcoin market serves as an indicator for the entire crypto market, “the expert notes.

If, as the programs to stimulate the economy are curtailed, bitcoin does not begin to actively sell, then it can attract more investors, and this will contribute to the growth of quotations. However, it should be remembered that the higher the growth, the more likely a massive profit-taking is, warns Kivkulis.