The son of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt testified in court against his father. The actor’s reaction became known

The scandalous separation of 45-year-old Angelina Jolie with 57-year-old Brad Pitt was a real blow to fans of the most spectacular couple in Hollywood, but few could have imagined that the actors after the divorce would be suing their common and adopted children. During the next custody hearing, the couple’s eldest son, Maddox Jolie-Pitt, who came of age, has already testified and, according to sources, said under oath “not very pleasant” things about his father. “It was not very flattering towards Brad,” – says an insider.

A source close to Pitt spoke about the actor’s reaction to the New York Post tabloid.

“Brad is heartbroken that Angelina decided to go this route. After their divorce, the couple had a lot of negative emotions. He took responsibility for his actions, admitted his past mistakes, stopped drinking, ”said the source of the newspaper.

The source stated that Jolie and Pitt’s life together “was very passionate and at certain moments toxic”: “Like many couples, they had fights, but they also experienced a lot of good things.”

“Brad and his representatives never attacked Angelina. But now his defense believes that the leak (reports that Jolie will appear in court with evidence of violence) occurred with the expectation of influencing the court’s decision. Brad believes that they are trying to isolate him from his own children, and he is extremely upset by this, ”added the source of the newspaper.









Earlier, the media reported that Angelina Jolie will soon provide evidence in court of cases of domestic violence by Pitt. Later it became known that their children are ready to support Angie’s allegations of abuse, The Blast reported. In addition to 19-year-old Maddox, the couple are raising 17-year-old Pax, 16-year-old Zakhara, 14-year-old Shiloh, as well as twins Knox and Vivien, who are now 12 years old.

