Three factors promising new highs for Bitcoin and Ethereum

Cryptocurrency investors have been on a roller coaster in recent years – this fast-growing asset class is characterized by sharp price swings and increased volatility. The boom over the past decade has given new meaning to the term “bull market”. , the second largest cryptocurrency, is also bursting to the top.

Cryptocurrencies reflect a libertarian philosophy in which control over money is transferred from the hands of governments, central banks, monetary regulators, supranational and private financial institutions to individuals. Prices are determined solely by market buy and sell orders.

Opponents argue that cryptocurrencies do not have true value and are used for dirty deeds. However, this criticism is most likely motivated by the desire to maintain the status quo. After all, state power is based on control over money. The ability to expand or contract the money supply is a key source of power.

Cryptocurrencies are a logical and rational result of technological progress. Blockchain technology, which increases the speed and efficiency of transactions by storing ownership information on the blockchain, forms the backbone of fintech.

Cryptocurrencies reflect the trend towards globalization as they are borderless and fungible. The value of fiat currencies is based on the full trust and acceptance of the issuing countries. The value of cryptocurrencies is determined solely by market participants setting prices. While the monetary policy of governments can affect the value of fiat currencies, it does not affect cryptocurrencies in any way.

Based on the latest market developments, Bitcoin and Ethereum may rise to new highs in the coming weeks and months. The aggregate market capitalization of cryptocurrencies as an asset class could reach a new peak by the end of 2021.

The collapse in April-May

reached a record high of $ 65,520 in trading on April 14, the day the IPO of the Coinbase Global (NASDAQ 🙂 crypto exchange took place. Specific events have pushed cryptocurrencies to new highs in recent years.

When futures trading kicked off in late 2017, the leading cryptocurrency rose above the $ 20,000 level for the first time. As the Coinbase Global trading platform facilitates higher liquidity and more efficient order execution, its listing pushed Bitcoin to new highs.

BTC / USD – weekly timeframe

The weekly chart clearly shows Bitcoin’s correction to a minimum of $ 28,800 per token in the week that began on June 21.

The second leading cryptocurrency took longer to high, but like Bitcoin, it fell to a low in late June.

Ethereum Futures – Weekly Timeframe

As seen in the weekly chart, it rose to a high of $ 4406.50 in mid-May before falling to a low of $ 1697.75 in the week starting June 21.

Bitcoin and Ethereum lost more than half of their value when their parabolic rally turned into a crushing fall.

Consolidation and recovery

From May to early August, Bitcoin consolidated, “digesting” strong price fluctuations. Futures were then traded mostly below the $ 40,000 level per token.

BTC / USD – daily timeframe

The daily chart reflects the consolidation with a downward bias that continued through the end of July.

Ethereum Futures – daily timeframe

Ethereum's consolidation was not that long – futures traded below $ 2,440 until the end of July.









Return to midpoint

Both cryptocurrencies have recovered over the past two weeks. The midpoints of the Bitcoin and Ethereum trading ranges from the April and May highs are at $ 47,160 and $ 3,052.125, respectively. As of the end of last week, Bitcoin was trading at $ 48,000 and Ethereum was trading at $ 3220. Both cryptocurrencies have corrected their previous drop by 50%.

Meanwhile, on August 23, Bitcoin surged above the $ 50,000 level for the first time since mid-May. Ethereum surpassed $ 3,000 per token for the first time since May 17 on August 9, and peaked at around $ 3390 on August 23.

Three support factors for cryptocurrencies in early September

With the market capitalization of cryptocurrencies surpassing $ 2 trillion by the end of last week, the bulls are back at the helm. Three factors point to the growth of Bitcoin, Ethereum and many others of the 11,460 existing cryptocurrencies.

1. Inflationary pressures continue to mount due to the Fed’s loose monetary policy and fiscal stimulus from the US government. Even if the central bank begins to roll back its quantitative easing program, the government is likely to approve trillions of dollars in infrastructure and other spending soon. The widespread rise in asset prices is a positive factor for cryptocurrencies.

2. The credibility and acceptance of fudic currencies continues to wane. People trust the government less and less. The Governor of New York State recently resigned under disgraceful circumstances. The California governor will be re-elected in mid-September. Opinion polls indicate a drop in support for the Biden administration after a series of mistakes.

Cryptocurrency adepts share a libertarian ideology that returns control of the money supply from the hands of governments to the hands of individuals. In the face of falling confidence in, and other reserve currencies, cryptocurrencies are becoming an alternative.

3. nothing else can be called a catastrophe. It took 20 years, trillions of dollars, four presidents and many lives to replace the Taliban with the Taliban. Tens of thousands, or maybe more, are trying to escape this brutal regime, and the deadline is this week, August 31st.

Many leave with nothing. Those who are fortunate enough to have savings in cryptocurrencies can take their capital with them on a flash drive or access it abroad, for which they only need a secure password. Cryptocurrencies know no borders and have become ideal instruments for capital outflow.

The collapse of the Afghan government and the return to power of the Taliban (the movement is banned in Russia) mean the defeat of the United States and its NATO allies. The people remaining in the country were in mortal danger. This event has serious geopolitical consequences and could play into the hands of China and Russia.

China plans to return to its composition Taiwan, which it considers part of its sovereign territory. Russia can use the perceived foreign policy and military vulnerability of the United States as a reason to increase its influence in Ukraine and other countries of the former USSR.

The hostile regimes of North Korea and Iran are likely to take advantage of this situation to commit provocations against the United States and its allies in the coming months and years. To top it all off, Afghanistan has once again become a potential breeding ground for terrorism. A terrorist attack last week killed more than ten American soldiers and dozens of civilians in the country.

Those fearing political change and turmoil in their home countries are likely to view cryptocurrencies as a way to protect and transport their capital during turbulent times.

New highs by the end of 2021

I expect Bitcoin, Ethereum, and cryptocurrencies as an asset class to renew highs by the end of 2021. However, there are risks for these volatile assets.

At a cybersecurity summit at the White House on August 25 with the participation of American tech companies and financial institutions, corporate heads asked the president to take tough action on cryptocurrencies. Digital currencies have become a favorite currency among hackers and ransomware.

However, the role of cryptocurrencies as a tool for the export of capital in our dangerous world may override all efforts aimed at controlling the global crypto space. Capital outflows seem to me to be one of the most compelling reasons for keeping at least part of your savings in digital currency.