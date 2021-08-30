What 49-year-old Cameron Diaz looks like now

Not going to go back to the movies









The last film with the actress was released in 2014. Then Cameron Diaz decided to take a break. Many fans decided that the celebrity just decided to take a short break and then return to work. However, in the spring of 2018, Diaz officially announced her retirement. In the gallery, we have collected pictures of a celebrity over the past two years:

Not so long ago, in an interview with Kevin Hart, Cameron talked about the reasons for this act. Due to the tight filming schedule, the Hollywood star did not have time for her personal life. As Cameron Diaz herself admitted, the decision to leave the profession was not easy for her and she continues to miss her job, but she does not regret the decision she made. The best shots from films with Cameron, see below:

Interested in books and wine

In 2013, Cameron Diaz presented her first book to the public, entitled The Book of the Body: The Law of Hunger, the Science of Strength and Other Ways to Love Your Amazing Body. In it, she gave advice on spiritual self-improvement, proper nutrition and self-love. The book became popular and sold well.

Due to the success of the first work, Diaz decided not to stop there and wrote a sequel. Her second book was published in 2016 under the title The Book of Longevity. With her help, the actress decided to help readers fall in love with themselves and their appearance at any age. In addition, Diaz listed in the book all the operations of the procedure that she resorted to in her life – these are Botox injections and nose surgery. The latter, however, the actress did not because of a desire to change him, but for medical reasons: Cameron repeatedly broke her nose while surfing. And I was disappointed in Botox and was able to accept myself and grow old naturally.

In the summer of 2020, she took up another activity – together with her friend Catherine Power, she launched her own wine brand Avaline, which produces a drink exclusively from organic grapes without adding harmful substances. This idea came to her friends two years ago. The assortment of the brand includes two dry wines: rose from France and white from Spain.

Raises daughter

At the end of December 2019, 47-year-old Cameron Diaz became a mother for the first time. The actress and her husband, musician Benji Madden, had been waiting for their first child for five years, but Cameron could not get pregnant all this time. As a result, the couple had to resort to the IVF procedure, which also did not go well on the first try. And in the gallery, read the stories of the stars whose relationship ended after the birth of children:

Madden Diaz wrote about the birth of her daughter Raddix on her blog. But she did not share the details, and also did not show the child’s face for a long time. For the first time, Cameron’s daughter was able to photograph the paparazzi only in the summer of 2021, when the actress and her family appeared in one of the Los Angeles cafes.

Almost did not notice the quarantine

Recently, Cameron Diaz has practically not been published, but she continues to communicate with fans on social networks. In 2020, she hosted a live broadcast on Instagram and talked about motherhood and life in quarantine. The celebrity practically did not notice the restrictions imposed due to the pandemic – she already spent almost all her time at home, taking care of her little daughter. The star liked this kind of life when she could devote all her time to her family. Diaz also said that during the quarantine she began to devote much more time to cooking.