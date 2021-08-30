What happened to Cameron Diaz?

Where did the 48-year-old Hollywood star disappear from the screens?

Cameron Diaz retired from cinema

Cameron Diaz is a big star, sex symbol, one of the highest paid Hollywood actresses in history, who has a spectacular debut in “The Mask” on her resume, as well as four Golden Globe nominations for the films “Mad About Mary”, ” Vanilla Sky, Gangs of New York and Being John Malkovich.

In 2000, the world was conquered by “Charlie’s Angels”, finally turning Diaz into a superstar. In 2010, Forbes magazine named her one of the richest female celebrities, giving her 60th place in the ranking.

But in the 2010s, Diaz appears in unsuccessful projects and does not withstand the negative reaction from critics. Her last work in Annie (2016), where she played a cruel shelter employee, was blown to smithereens, noting that Diaz went too far with the image of a vamp woman and was “too unpleasant.” Critic Peter Travers commented on Cameron’s acting like this: “She’s overplaying to the point of hysteria.” For this role, the actress was nominated for the Golden Raspberry.

It was after the release of “Annie” that Cameron Diaz seemed offended by the entire industry and announced that she was taking a break from her acting career, and in March 2017 she completely admitted that she was leaving the cinema forever.









Cameron Diaz married and became a mother

Even before retiring from Hollywood, Diaz married Good Charlotte rock musician Benji Madden. In many interviews of that time, Cameron emphasized that she decided to choose a quiet, calm and family life. On December 30, 2019, Diaz and Madden had a daughter – Raddix Chloe Wildflower Madden.

Before Madden, Cameron, as she later admitted, had no desire to have children with her other lovers, although her boyfriends included Elon Musk, Jared Leto, and baseball player Alex Rodriguez (now the husband of Jennifer Lopez).

Who is Cameron Diaz’s husband?

Benji Madden is the guitarist and backing vocalist of the American punk rock band Good Charlotte, which he founded with his brother Joel in 1996 in Waldorf, Maryland. The group appeared immediately after the Madden brothers graduated from high school and attended a concert of hip-hop legends Beastie Boys. After 4 years, teenagers have become stars. Their first three albums were especially popular in Russia and in the world – Good Charlotte (2000), The Young and the Hopeless (2002) and The Chronicles of Life and Death (2004).

What is Cameron Diaz doing now?

Diaz writes books, is engaged in business and activism. Back in late 2013, Cameron released a book on health called The Body Book: The Law of Hunger, the Science of Strength, and Other Ways to Love Your Amazing Body), which she co-wrote with Sandra Bark. In it, the actress talks about her “approach to making consistent choices and achieving the ultimate goal – a long, fulfilling, happy, healthy life.” Already in March of the following year, the book took second place on the list of bestsellers according to The New York Times. In June 2016, the second part was published – “The Book of Longevity”. Diaz also strongly supports changes in the United States, including the fight against hatred, racism and equal rights.

Is the actress planning to return to the cinema?

No. Cameron Diaz for a long time avoided answering directly why she decided not to act anymore, but in a recent interview with actress and friend Gwyneth Paltrow, she revealed the reasons. First, Cameron doesn’t like the fact that the actors are treated like children during filming and have to “give their lives to other people.”

“Your life is becoming very narrowly focused. Everyone does everything for you, everyone takes care of you, and I never felt really comfortable about it. When you are in films … others own you. You are on the court 12 hours a day for months. You don’t have time for anything else. And I realized that I was giving whole chunks of my life to other people. I just had to take my life back, take responsibility for my life on myself. “