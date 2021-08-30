What Julia Roberts’ older brother looks like now – 65-year-old Eric

The actor was photographed in California.

65-year-old actor Eric Roberts, who is also Julia Roberts’s older brother, has been hit by photographers on the street for the first time in a long time. The actor and his wife Eliza went for a walk with the dog in Los Angeles.

They were dressed simply and if they had not taken off their masks, it would have been extremely difficult to recognize them. However, Eric did not mind the attention and even posed a little with his wife for a photo.

Eric Roberts with his wife / Getty Images

Eric Roberts’ acting career was not as successful as that of his younger sister, because he did not win Oscars and other prestigious awards. Basically, the actor gets roles in low-budget films, but he works very fruitfully, because over the many years of his work he has played in more than 500 different films and TV series.

But if earlier Julia was always ahead of him, now the daughter of Emma Roberts. The girl has already become famous for her work in the series “American Horror Story” and roles in several successful comedies. Now the actress is on maternity leave, because recently gave birth to a son…









Emma Roberts / Instagram Emma Roberts

