Will Bisq be part of Jack Dorsey’s Bitcoin DEX project? | Blockchain24

As reported by NewsBTC, Square will develop a Bitcoin-only decentralized exchange. However, will they work in conjunction with Bisq, a peer-to-peer retail chain? Jack Dorsey appears to have confirmed that the two organizations are at least going to start negotiations. Why is it important? What makes Bisq special?

Tweets pointing to Bisq

Bisq responded to a tweet in which Dorsey announced that his company’s project would be to create an open platform for creating a decentralized bitcoin exchange. “

“Bisq was building their product to ‘become a peer-to-peer DEX for power bitcoin users,’” wrote Bisq. Then they offered to collaborate: “Working together our employees can lead to something better than any of us could imagine. ”

Dorsey replied, “Def!” and copied Mike Brock, TBD project leader.

Of course, this exchange does not guarantee anything. But organizations will meet, and they seem to have a lot in common from a philosophical point of view. The Bitcoin community, for its part, responded to Jack’s tweet with “This is the way” and praise for Bisq.

Why DEX Dorsey will only work with bitcoins?

In NewsBTC’s announcement on Square’s decentralized exchange project, we quoted:

Jack Dorsey’s tweet quoted an extensive thread from Square head Mike Brock, TBD project leader, who outlined the potential development paths for open source DEX. “We believe that Bitcoin will become the national currency of the Internet. While there are many projects to help make the Internet more decentralized, our focus is solely on a secure global monetary system for everyone. But to include everything requires a few things that we think we are missing. ” – said Brock in one of his tweets.

This is in tune with the ideas expressed by Dorsey himself.

The reason I love #Bitcoin so passionately is in large part because of the model it exhibits: a foundational internet technology that is not controlled or influenced by any individual or organization. This is what the Internet wants to be, and in time there will be even more of it.





After all, Square created a Bitcoin-centric TBD “with the sole purpose of making it easier to create non-custody decentralized financial services without permissions.”

Square is creating a new business (joining Seller, Cash App, and Tidal) focused on creating an open platform for developers with the sole purpose of making it easier to create non-custody decentralized financial services without permissions. Our main goal is #Bitcoin. His name is TBD. – jack (@jack) July 15, 2021

Everything that makes Bisq special

A couple of years ago, Manfred Carrer, co-founder of Bisq, spoke to CoinDesk. “The goal is to become as decentralized and censorship-resistant as Bitcoin. This is a very lofty goal and it took Bitcoin a very long time to reach it,” he said. On the Bisq website, they state that “Bisq is a code, and not a company. ”And said software is“ open and community driven. ”What else makes Bisq special?

First of all: “It’s software that you run on your own hardware that connects with other people using Bisq software to facilitate transactions. It seems like torrents work.

Bisq does not store bitcoins or any national currency. All transactions are concluded between “the trading partners themselves”. “And Bisk has only minimal information about each of them. In addition, “no data is stored about who trades with whom.”

Speaking of privacy. “All of Bisq’s data travels over its own secure peer-to-peer network that is built on top of the Tor network — no central servers. “

The service does not require registration.

To lubricate the wheels: “Both traders must pay a security deposit, which is refunded upon completion of the auction. “

Bisq does not accept Paypal or credit cards because refunds are too easy.

Bisq eliminates “the need for reliable third-party exchange services. “

The Bisq network is “completely peer-to-peer because it does not require centrally managed servers or single points of failure. “

However, you should also know that someone once hacked Bisq, stealing $ 250,000.