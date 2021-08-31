10 shocking facts about Emma Stone that explain everything

The actress regularly enters the top ten of the most talented, beautiful, sexy, successful, and so on.

Emma Stone has been on the big screens for almost 15 years. The actress has come a long way from a rom-com star to an Oscar winner, starred in a blockbuster comic strip and gained public recognition. “KinoReporter” has collected 10 facts about a star with a bright future ahead.

In fact, her name is Emily Jean Stone

The future star took the name Emma, ​​since Emily Stone was already listed among the registered actresses.

“It’s funny, because sometimes I introduce myself as Emily, but the person will still call me Emma, ​​as if everyone associates me with a different version of myself.“.

Party girl

Emma knows how to have fun – a couple of years ago there was news in the press that she broke her shoulder at a Spice Girls concert.

“It is not true, – Stone later made excuses. – It happened the day before when I went to another party“.

After an unsuccessful fall, the doctors could not assess the severity of the injury, and the actress went to the performance with an unplastered fracture. By the way, the injury affected Cruella’s shooting schedule, but in the end everything ended well.

Fan of Leonardo DiCaprio

As a child, Emma adored Leonardo DiCaprio – she watched Titanic 7 times in the movies, and on her 12th birthday she received an autographed photo of the star.

“I was crazy about Leo. And when I received the Oscar from his hands, it was the most surreal moment in my life. I couldn’t believe that everything was for real“.

Not afraid even of radical reincarnations

During her career, Emma Stone proved that any hair color suits her – she managed to visit a red, and a brunette, and a blonde, and even dyed in different colors at the same time. The actress went to other tricks. For example, she wore glasses to fit in with the geek girl in Boys Like It. And in “Ghosts of Former Girlfriends” she is completely unrecognizable!

She herself insisted on the first bed scene in her career

Despite admitting her own sensitivity, Emma herself convinced Yorgos Lanthimos of the need for a bed scene with her.

“When we were filming one scene with Rachel, my body was covered with a sheet, but after a few takes, I offered to remove it so that Rachel could focus on something else. Olivia discouraged me, and Yorgos asked several times if I really wanted to do this.“.

Knows how to take a bull by the horns

In high school, Emma convinced her mom to move to Los Angeles, where she switched to homeschooling to audition and pursue a career. The bet worked: at the age of 17, she met Jonah Hill, with whom she later starred in “SuperPeppers “. By the way, the actress herself says that it was acting that allowed her to release energy, and not accumulate it in herself and not go into rebelliousness.









Successfully changed roles

By the way, about the “Ghosts of Girlfriends Former”: like Matthew McConaughey, Emma Stone began her career with rom-coms and melodramas, where she often played such girl next door… She looked in this type naturally and could well become a hostage of the genre, but talent and ambition took their toll. This is how Birdman, La La Land and Favorite appeared.

Comedy queen

However, no one canceled Emma’s comedic talent either: Stone’s ability to improvise and get into the right emotion was noted by many directors with whom she worked. A star appeared in many sketches SNL – often musical.

The actress loves to sing since childhood, and she devoted more than 10 years of her life to dancing. At the same time, the star admits that she would never have been able to dance in ballet – she will not have enough technique. But in musicals she is good – Damien Chazelle noticed her in the Cabaret on Broadway.

Rarely gives interviews

At the premiere of Battle of the Sexes in London, 2017

Emma Stone prefers to keep her personal life behind seven locks. She does not use social networks, for a long time kept the pregnancy a secret, and she still does not disclose the name of the child.

“I don’t think social media is useful to me. If people can handle such a flow of information, then good. A couple of years ago, it was difficult for me to cope with the feeling that everyone is examining me under a microscope.“.

She cites her mother as another deterrent.

“She is a very open and understanding person, so I could always tell her that I smoked a cigarette or something like that.… She had an understanding that children do some things as a rite of passage. But when it came to extremes, bans appeared. However, if your mom accepts what is happening, then the desire to do something crazy disappears.“.

Developed my own strategy for selecting projects

At the beginning of her career, Emma chose interesting stories, then paid more attention to her heroines, but in the end she came to understand how important the director of the project is.

“I believe that all three components should be combined in such a way that it makes sense: director, script, character“.

By the way, the actress does not hide that she used to make mistakes in the choice of pictures, but in general she is more than satisfied with her filmography. Among the important ones for her, she names “The Paper Man” (she was only 20 then) and “Favorite”.